Uzbekistan and Japan sign cooperation program through 2028

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Uzbekistan and Japan have signed a cooperation program for 2027–2028 aimed at strengthening regular dialogue and practical engagement between foreign ministries on Sep. 18.

This was stated in a post by Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov on his social media account following the second Strategic Dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

“The Cooperation Programme will contribute to giving new substance to the expanded strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Japan and ensuring the consistent implementation of agreements reached at the highest level,” Saidov said in a post on social media.

The program is intended to strengthen regular contacts between the two countries’ foreign policy institutions and provide a framework for advancing practical cooperation.

According to Saidov, the document will also support the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and give additional substance to Uzbekistan-Japan relations.

The signing followed discussions between the two ministers on strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and expanding bilateral cooperation across various areas.

The two sides have also been discussing regional connectivity within the “Central Asia + Japan” framework, as well as cooperation in the international arena and regional and global issues.

The signing follows a series of high-level Uzbekistan-Japan meetings held in recent days, with officials from the two countries discussing economic, energy, investment, education, and other areas of bilateral cooperation. The talks have focused on advancing agreements reached at the leadership level and translating them into concrete projects and initiatives.