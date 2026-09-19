Kyrgyz President arrives in Utah on high-level U.S. working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in the U.S. state of Utah on a working visit on September 18.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

According to the information, Japarov was met at Salt Lake City International Airport by Utah Senate President Stuart Adams.

During his stay in Utah, the president will hold meetings with state officials and familiarize himself with the U.S. experience in tourism and sustainable mining development.

Japarov will then travel to New York, where he will participate in events of the high-level week of the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Kyrgyz president is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of state and senior executives of major US companies.

The visit comes as Kyrgyzstan and the United States mark 35 years of diplomatic relations established in 1992. Bilateral goods trade reached an estimated $187.2 million in 2025, with U.S. exports to Kyrgyzstan at $155.6 million and a U.S. goods trade surplus of $124 million. Tourism and mining remain priority sectors for Kyrgyzstan, which recorded foreign trade turnover of $10 billion in the first seven months of 2026 and continues to seek foreign investment and technology transfer in sustainable resource development. Earlier this month, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor met with Japarov in Bishkek on the sidelines of the World Nomad Games.