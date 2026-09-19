Uzbekistan, U.S.-based Siguler Guff explore new routes for global capital

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Uzbekistan and global investment firm Siguler Guff & Company discussed opportunities to attract international capital and develop a pipeline of investment projects across various sectors of the Uzbek economy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Dmitry Radchenko, head of regional projects at Siguler Guff & Company.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides considered prospects for attracting international financing and developing a portfolio of promising investment projects in different areas of the economy.

Particular attention was given to the potential of the Tashkent International Financial Centre (TIFC) as a platform for structuring investment projects and attracting international capital.

Moreover, the parties discussed further cooperation on promising initiatives and agreed to continue joint work on developing investment projects and identifying opportunities for international financing.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand its use of international financial instruments and strengthen channels for attracting foreign capital into priority sectors of the economy.

Siguler Guff is a global multi-strategy private markets investment firm headquartered in New York. Its investment strategies include emerging markets, small-business private equity, private credit, real estate and energy. The firm says its emerging-markets platform has committed to more than 80 fund managers and made more than 65 direct equity investments since its inception.

The sides agreed to continue joint work on promising investment initiatives and explore opportunities for international capital to support projects in Uzbekistan.