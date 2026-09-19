Tajikistan, U.S. discuss expanding economic and financial ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Tajikistan and the United States discussed the current state and prospects for developing economic and financial cooperation on September 17.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador to the United States Zavqi Zavqizoda and US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Jeremy Wiggins.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of economic and financial cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the USA," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the United States have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992. Bilateral cooperation covers a range of areas, including economic development, investment, trade, education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance.

Economic and financial cooperation forms part of the broader bilateral dialogue between the two countries. The sides have also maintained contacts on issues related to development and regional economic cooperation in Central Asia.

The United States is among Tajikistan’s international partners in the field of economic and social development. Cooperation between the two countries also takes place through international financial and development institutions, as well as regional initiatives involving the countries of Central Asia.

The meeting in Washington provided an opportunity for the Tajik and US sides to exchange views on the existing economic and financial agenda and discuss prospects for further bilateral engagement in these areas.