Uzbekistan, French Eudaira sign deal to supply 10,000 tons of fertilizers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Uzbekistan’s Uzkimyоimpex JSC and French company Eudaira have signed an agreement on Sept. 17 in France, for the supply of 10,000 tons of Uzbek mineral fertilizers to the country by the end of 2026.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the SPACE 2026 international exhibition in Rennes, where leading Uzbek chemical industry companies presented their products at the national “Made in Uzbekistan” pavilion from Sept. 15 to 17.

During the exhibition, Uzbek companies held talks with European importers and distributors on expanding supplies of mineral fertilizers to the EU market. The agreement with Eudaira was identified as a practical outcome of those discussions.

The deal will provide for the delivery of 10,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to the French market by the end of this year, according to Uzbek authorities.

Uzbekistan is also seeking to gradually increase its mineral fertilizer exports to European Union countries to $500 million, reflecting efforts to expand the country’s presence in international agricultural input markets.

The participation of Uzbek chemical industry enterprises at SPACE 2026 was aimed at establishing direct commercial ties with European buyers and distributors and expanding export opportunities for domestically produced fertilizers.

Uzkimyоimpex JSC is an Uzbek chemical-sector company involved in the export of domestically produced chemical products, including mineral fertilizers. It operates within the broader Uzkimyosanoat system, which brings together Uzbekistan’s major chemical producers. In the first half of 2026, enterprises within Uzkimyosanoat exported $329 million worth of chemical products, with mineral fertilizers including urea, ammonium nitrate and superphosphate accounting for a significant share. The company’s agreement with Eudaira is part of efforts to diversify Uzbekistan’s fertilizer export destinations and expand access to Western European markets.