BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. September 20 is a day of special significance in the history of Azerbaijan. Since 2024, this date has been observed in the country as State Sovereignty Day. The establishment of this day is linked to pivotal events in Azerbaijan's modern history. On September 19, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on establishing State Sovereignty Day. The choice of September 20 for this occasion is not coincidental; it was on September 20, 2023, that the restoration of state sovereignty across the entire territory of Azerbaijan was secured.

A long and arduous history lies behind this day. Following the restoration of its independence, one of the primary challenges Azerbaijan faced was Armenia's military aggression and the occupation of its territories. As a result of the conflict that began in the early 1990s, a portion of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory was occupied, leading to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their native lands. The years of occupation were marked by grave tragedies for the Azerbaijani people; cities and villages were destroyed, and historical and cultural heritage suffered severe damage. The massacre committed in Khojaly, in particular, left an indelible mark on the nation's memory as one of the most harrowing tragedies of that era. Despite all this, Azerbaijan has long advocated for and worked towards a peaceful resolution to the problem. International organizations have also adopted resolutions supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 demanded the withdrawal of forces from the occupied territories and the resolution of the conflict. However, for a long time, these decisions weren't implemented; instead, they were disregarded.

As the years passed, the situation began to change. The 44-day war, which began on September 27, 2020, marked a turning point in Azerbaijan's modern history. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation. A new situation emerged in the region following the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. This process entered a new phase in September 2023. On September 19, Azerbaijan launched localized anti-terror measures in the Karabakh economic region. The primary objective of the operation was to neutralize illegal Armenian armed formations and restore Azerbaijan's constitutional order. The operation lasted approximately 23 hours and was halted on September 20. The directives issued to ensure the safety of the civilian population and prevent potential harm amidst military operations served as evidence of the Azerbaijani side's commitment to humanitarian considerations. The path leading to the 2023 anti-terror measures was closely linked to events that unfolded in the period following the 2020 Victory. The shifting situation in the region after the 44-day war and the subsequent securing of control over strategic heights were aligned with the core tenets of Azerbaijan’s military and diplomatic strategy. The Azerbaijani leadership simultaneously conveyed its position to international partners through diplomatic channels and strengthened its military capabilities to ensure regional security. The diplomatic and military strategy implemented by the President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev, constituted a pivotal political and military aspect of this process. Thus, a new phase regarding the restoration of state sovereignty across the entire territory of Azerbaijan began on September 20, 2023.

Sovereignty implies more than merely the existence of state borders. The state's enforcement of its laws, exercise of governance, and independent adoption of important decisions within its territory are also key indicators of sovereignty. Observing this day not only serves to commemorate the past but also conveys an important message for the future. State independence and sovereignty are among the fundamental pillars of any country. For Azerbaijan, September 20 marks the point when state authority was fully established across the entire territory of the country following a long and complex historical process.

For the people of Azerbaijan, September 20 is not merely a day to commemorate a historical event; it serves as a reminder of the significance of independence, statehood, and national will. The fact that the Azerbaijani flag now flies over lands once under occupation, that people are returning to their homes, and that new lives are being built in those areas represents the most vital outcome of the journey traveled. This path demonstrates that a state's strength is measured not only by its borders but also by the commitment and faith the people living within those borders have in their state.

Today signifies respect for Azerbaijan’s past, appreciation of the present, and a sense of responsibility toward the country’s future. This date is a crucial occasion for honoring the memory of martyrs, upholding the values for which they sacrificed their lives, and conveying the importance of state independence to future generations. A new chapter has opened in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, and the primary objective of this chapter is to safeguard the sovereignty we have secured, further develop the country, and bequeath a stronger Azerbaijan to future generations. State Sovereignty Day will endure forever as a symbol of this very path and of hopes directed toward the future.