Tajikistan, EBRD discuss priority areas for further cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed priority areas for further cooperation in energy, transport, infrastructure and digitalization on September 16 in London.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, a meeting was held between Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda and EBRD Director for Sustainable Infrastructure in Eurasia Ekaterina Miroshnik.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas for future cooperation," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the energy sector, taking into account the role of the Rogun Hydropower Plant in ensuring Tajikistan’s energy security and industrial development. The sides also discussed electricity transmission, modernization of power grids and reducing transmission losses.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the development of the transport sector and regional connectivity, irrigation infrastructure, digitalization and other areas.

Since beginning operations in Tajikistan in 1993, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion across 192 projects. In 2025 the bank signed 19 agreements totaling nearly $103 million, with 83% directed to sustainable infrastructure.

In 2026 it has continued providing financing packages, including up to $15 million to local banks for green lending and support for women- and youth-led businesses, while also assisting the preparation of competitive auctions for up to 400 MW of solar capacity. The bank’s focus remains on energy efficiency, transport links, municipal services and climate-resilient infrastructure.