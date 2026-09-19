President Ilham Aliyev awards oil industry workers

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the awarding of oil industry workers.

The representatives of the industry have been awarded for their contributions to the development of Azerbaijan's oil industry.

With the "Labor" Order (3rd degree)

Ulviyya Baghirova

Tamam Bayatly

Teymur Jafarov

Zakir Ahmadov

Jahid Guliyev

Mubariz Guliyev

Rafael Guliyev

Naghi Rustamov

Rauf Rustamov

Rasim Valiyev

With the "Taraggi" Medal

Zavur Abbasov

Murad Abdullayev

Raig Aslanov

Khayal Jafarov

Teymur Eyvazov

Gulahmad Hakhiyev

Zakir Hashimov

Rauf Mahmudlu

Turkhan Maharramli

Elshad Mammad-Hasanov

Nuru Mardanov

Kanan Mirzayev

Zaza Mgebrishvili

Elton Mustafayev

Nurlan Mustafayev

Nahid Nuriyev

Ebru Sulhan

Vidadi Yusifov