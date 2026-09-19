Kazakhstan enters era of historic, fateful changes, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Kazakhstan has entered an era of historic, fateful changes, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while addressing participants in the Taza Kazakhstan campaign in Astana today, the presidential press service reports.

“Today, Kazakhstan has entered an era of historic, fateful changes. Large-scale reforms are being implemented in all areas of public life. A fundamental modernization of the country’s political system is underway,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the country’s economy is developing dynamically. Socially significant infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, cultural and sports facilities, is being built across all regions.

“Tens of thousands of kilometers of roads and railways have been laid across the country. This work will not stop. Kazakhstan should become a huge construction site, a territory of creation,” Tokayev said.

According to him, the highest quality of construction must be ensured.

“I will pay the closest attention to this issue and keep it under strict personal control. Those who violate requirements and established rules will inevitably be held accountable in accordance with the law.

We have clear goals ahead of us. We must work hard to improve the quality of life of the population and create the most comfortable conditions possible for every citizen,” Tokayev said.

He noted that from this point of view, Astana is undoubtedly an exemplary city and a reflection of Kazakhstan’s achievements as a whole.

The president said the goal of the Taza Kazakhstan project is to improve the country, strengthen unity and solidarity, and unite the people around a common goal.

Large-scale campaigns are currently being held across all regions. Since the beginning of the year, more than 600 environmental events have been held across the country.

7 million citizens have taken part in the activities, more than 130,000 hectares of land have been cleaned, and 1.3 million trees have been planted.