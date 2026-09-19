Uzbekistan, German and Austrian firms explore new investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Uzbekistan and representatives of German and Austrian companies discussed on Sept.17 opportunities to expand investment cooperation during the meeting at the Ministry of Investment of Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together representatives of companies from Germany and Austria to explore potential investment projects in information and communication technologies, construction materials, agriculture, tourism, education, urban development and mechanical engineering.

During the meeting, representatives of the foreign companies presented their proposals for expanding business cooperation in Uzbekistan and exchanged views with Uzbek officials on opportunities to implement joint investment projects.

The Uzbek side briefed the delegation on the country’s ongoing socio-economic reforms and measures aimed at improving the investment climate. The discussion also covered incentives and preferences available to foreign investors, business conditions in Uzbekistan and opportunities for companies to use the country as a platform for accessing regional markets.

The range of sectors discussed reflects opportunities for cooperation beyond traditional areas of investment, with particular attention to technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

The sides also discussed the development of specific project proposals and the steps needed to assess their feasibility and potential implementation in Uzbekistan.

"At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to develop promising project proposals, study the possibilities of implementing them in Uzbekistan, and continue regular communication on this issue," the ministry said in the statement.

The talks form part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment and establish direct links between international companies and domestic partners across priority sectors of the economy.