Tajikistan, Bahrain discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Tajikistan and Bahrain discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Manama, including the possibility of establishing twinning ties between the capitals of the two countries on September 14.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Akram Karimi and Governor of Manama Sheikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between Tajikistan and Bahrain in areas of mutual interest," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of establishing twinning relations between the capitals of the two countries, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Bahrain maintain diplomatic relations and develop cooperation through bilateral contacts and international organizations. The two countries have opportunities to expand interaction in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Twinning arrangements between cities can provide a framework for direct contacts between local authorities and facilitate exchanges of experience in areas such as municipal management, culture, tourism, education and economic cooperation.

The meeting in Manama provided an opportunity for the sides to exchange views on further strengthening bilateral contacts and developing cooperation between the two capitals.