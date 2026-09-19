Grape and Wine Festival underway in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Grape and Wine Festival is being held in Shamakhi at the moment.

The two-day festival is being held in Meysari village of Shamakhi District, organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The festival, being held for the fifth time, aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work being carried out in this field, and contribute to expanding the tourism opportunities of the region.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about viticulture and winemaking, as well as Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, and will also be able to enjoy various entertainment and show programs.

In the evening, popular singers Roza Zergerli, Kazim Can and Joseph U.O, as well as DJ Kamon, will perform.