Opening ceremony of Grape and Wine Festival held in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Grape and Wine Festival, bringing together viticulture and winemaking traditions, national music and a festive atmosphere, began on September 19 in Meysari village of Shamakhi.

The two-day festival is being held in Meysari village of Shamakhi District, organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

Festival guests were welcomed with performances by national wind and percussion instrument ensembles. A ceremonial parade of wine producers was held accompanied by a drum show.

Held for the fifth time, the festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work carried out in this field, and contribute to expanding the region’s tourism opportunities.

Speaking at the opening of the festival, head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov said that these days are marked by significant events for Shamakhi. According to him, during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Shamakhi, a number of important tourism and cultural facilities, including hotels, recreation centers, creative and cultural venues, were opened. These projects serve to further expand the tourism and cultural potential of the district.

The head of the executive authority emphasized that not only district residents but also all visitors to Shamakhi benefit from the development projects being implemented in the district.

Tahir Mammadov said that the Grape and Wine Festival, which has already become a tradition, makes an important contribution to promoting Shamakhi’s rich viticulture and winemaking traditions, increasing the district’s tourism appeal and supporting the socio-economic development of the region.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said that the festival contributes to the development of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan, the formation of wine culture and the promotion of local wines. The minister noted that viticulture and winemaking are sectors with ancient traditions in Azerbaijan. According to him, important achievements have been made in the development of viticulture and winemaking as a result of the attention and support provided by the state to the sector.

Majnun Mammadov particularly highlighted the work of grape growers, noting that farmers make significant efforts to grow high-quality grapes, deliver the produce to processing facilities and ensure the winemaking process. The minister also highly appreciated the work of winemakers and technologists involved in producing high-quality wines.

This was followed by performances of examples of national dances, including the “Grape” dance, which reflects viticulture traditions. Festival participants had an opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan’s ancient viticulture and winemaking traditions, as well as the country’s rich tourism potential. Various entertainment programs and shows were presented to visitors.

The festival, held on the premises of the Shirvan Wines LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, featured various brands presenting their grape products.

Entertainment activities organized throughout the day for different age groups added to the festival program. Guests took part in various competitions and quizzes.

An interesting program was also prepared for the festival’s youngest guests. In the children’s entertainment zone, they took part in interactive games and various activities and danced and had fun with animators.

On the first day of the festival, which continued until the evening, popular singers Roza Zergerli, Kazim Can and Joseph U.O, as well as DJ Kamon, performed.

The Grape and Wine Festival will continue on September 20.