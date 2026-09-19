Tajikistan, Rothschild & Co discuss further financial cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Tajikistan and international financial company Rothschild & Co discussed further cooperation in the field of government securities and financing of the country’s priority projects.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, a meeting between Minister of Finance Faiziddin Kahhorzoda and Stefan Charbit, Partner and Head of Advisory Services at Rothschild & Co, was held in London on September 15.

"During the meeting, cooperation in the further issuance of government securities and the use of new financing mechanisms for the country’s priority projects was discussed," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to improving Tajikistan’s international credit ratings.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation in various areas and expressed readiness to develop a relevant cooperation document.

The meeting was part of Tajikistan’s discussions with representatives of the international financial community on attracting financing and developing financial instruments.

Government securities are among the instruments used to attract financing on domestic and international markets, while credit ratings are used by international investors and financial institutions when assessing countries’ creditworthiness.