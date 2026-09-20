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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 20

Iran News 20 September 2026 10:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 20
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 20.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 20.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,666,079 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,907,263 rials. On September 19, the euro was priced at 1,913,683 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 20

Rial on September 19

1 US dollar

USD

1,666,079

1,663,768

1 British pound

GBP

2,231,752

2,224,457

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,026,495

2,018,469

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,476

168,678

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

177,056

176,488

1 Danish krone

DKK

256,010

255,137

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,362

17,330

1 UAE Dirham

AED

453,663

453,034

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,403,654

5,396,853

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

600,765

600,084

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,062,094

1,060,121

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

212,374

212,064

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,325,915

4,325,037

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,190,487

1,187,600

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

953,371

949,845

1 South African rand

ZAR

102,139

102,039

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,154

34,103

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,788

19,760

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

457,714

457,079

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

127,157

126,953

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,656

13,637

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,187,697

1,182,883

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

444,288

443,671

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,431,061

4,424,915

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,305,717

1,302,255

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,353,314

1,354,469

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,350

50,264

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

793

792

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,084,635

1,082,648

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

262,382

261,839

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

248,609

248,129

100 Thai baht

THB

5,003,367

4,986,359

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

408,100

407,468

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,202,743

1,198,211

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,349,900

2,346,640

1 euro

EUR

1,913,683

1,907,263

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

372,651

372,286

1 Georgian lari

GEL

639,808

640,258

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,812

93,314

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,851

25,644

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

550,588

549,824

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

979,083

978,672

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,649,942

2,645,106

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

180,446

180,312

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

476,022

474,339

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,966

1,963

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,913,683 rials and $1 costs 1,666,079.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.

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