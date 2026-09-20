BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Today marks City Day for Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdere.

On September 18, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order amending the order “On establishing City Days in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.”

Under the order, September 20 was declared City Day for Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdere.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Army launched local anti-terrorist measures in response to provocations and terrorist acts by the Armenian armed forces and forced the separatists to surrender in less than 24 hours.

The anti-terrorist measures were aimed at ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement, preventing large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, ensuring the disarmament and withdrawal of units of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, neutralizing their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, as well as Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians involved in reconstruction work, and restoring Azerbaijan’s constitutional order.

On September 28, 2023, separatist leader Samvel Shahramanyan signed a document on the dissolution of the so-called “regime” in Karabakh.

On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the cities of Aghdere, Khojavand and Khojaly, in the settlement of Askeran in Khojaly, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir and in the city of Khankendi.