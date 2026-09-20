Azerbaijani official outlines progress of return to Khojavend district

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, September 20. About 4,500 residents, or approximately 1,083 families, have already returned to Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district as part of the Great Return process, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Agdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov told reporters on City Day in Khojavend, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

“This year, Khojavend City Day is being celebrated for the first time. A year ago, the process of the Great Return to the city of Khojavend and other settlements in the district began. The resettlement process is currently continuing,” Huseynov said.

He noted that residents had returned to eight settlements in the district within one year.

“They continue their lives here, living and building their future,” the official said.

Huseynov said Khojavend City Day was being celebrated with the participation of local residents and guests in the city’s Central Park.

“A large number of people have gathered here today. Our residents, together with their children, are coming to the Central Park of Khojavend. Both city residents and guests are taking part in the wonderful festive event organized here,” he said.

Huseynov also paid tribute to those killed in the conflict and expressed gratitude to veterans and the Azerbaijani army.

“We bow our heads in memory of our martyrs, thanks to whom we are able to experience these wonderful days. We wish our veterans a speedy recovery. We thank our valiant army, including our Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, for giving our people the opportunity to experience such happy days,” he said.

“I congratulate each and every one of you on this significant day,” Huseynov added.