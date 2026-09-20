Iran intends to develop relations with Kazakhstan in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The development of relations between Iran and Kazakhstan in various areas, including the economy, trade, transit and energy, is of great importance.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said this today during a meeting in Tehran with Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mahmoud Safari Farkhond.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest by making use of all available opportunities.

At the meeting, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan also presented his proposed program for developing bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in various fields.

It should be noted that Ali Akbar Jokar previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kazakhstan.