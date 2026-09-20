Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan shared a post on the occasion of September 20 — Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day.

The relevant post was published on the embassy’s page on the social network X.

“We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on September 20 — State Sovereignty Day. We honor the memory of all our brothers who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and pray to Allah for the speedy recovery of the veterans,” the post said.