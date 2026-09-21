Uzbek delegation arrives in Azerbaijan for “Power of Unity – 2026” drill (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan have arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the military personnel were welcomed at Fuzuli International Airport, and relevant arrangements were made for their accommodation at the exercise area and the provision of necessary living and logistical support.

“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise will be held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The three-stage exercise will be held in the Azerbaijan Army’s Gizilgaya training center in the Garabagh economic region, the Garabaghlar training center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The key objective of the exercise involving personnel, combat equipment, navy and aviation assets, as well as UAVs, is to enhance the level of readiness for joint operations, improve troop coordination and standardize training procedures, as well as develop the combat capabilities of the units.

Military personnel and aviation assets of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye have already arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the exercise.

In accordance with the relevant plan, necessary measures have been taken to accommodate the personnel and address other organizational issues.