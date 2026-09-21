TotalEnergies Lubrifiants, Alltrucks renew strategic partnership in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. TotalEnergies Lubrifiants and Alltrucks have renewed their strategic cooperation agreement for another three years, covering their operations across Europe.

“Under this agreement, TotalEnergies Lubrifiants will continue to act as a preferred partner to the Alltrucks network, providing its comprehensive range of lubricants and technical support, while benefiting from strengthened visibility and joint marketing initiatives across the region,” TotalEnergies said.

The partnership will focus on providing high-performance lubricants and services for heavy-duty and commercial vehicle applications, including engine and transmission oils, greases, coolants and used oil analysis through TotalEnergies' Rubia range.

TotalEnergies will also provide technical expertise and training programs for Alltrucks workshops, while the companies will jointly organize marketing initiatives, events and promotional campaigns.

The Alltrucks network comprises more than 650 workshops across Europe, providing a platform for standardized maintenance services for commercial vehicle operators and fleet customers.

The renewed cooperation will also promote solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of fleet operators. In particular, TotalEnergies said its Rubia EV3R range can support customers in reducing their carbon footprint through circular-economy solutions.

Alltrucks Managing Director Norman Binde said the company was pleased to extend the partnership for another three years, adding that the cooperation combines TotalEnergies' lubricant expertise with Alltrucks' multi-brand service offering.

Marie Braouezec, Director Automotive Europe at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants, said the renewal reflected the strength of the companies' cooperation and would enable them to support the performance and reliability needs of commercial vehicle operators across Europe.

Stephan Brunstein, Head of Heavy Duty at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants, said the agreement would help the company further deploy its expertise through its workshop network and provide tailored services such as LubAnac, TotalEnergies' used-oil analysis service designed to help reduce the total cost of ownership and vehicle downtime.

TotalEnergies Lubrifiants is a global manufacturer and marketer of lubricants, with 42 production sites and more than 5,800 employees in 160 countries, according to the company. Its lubricants business develops products and services through a network of R&D centers employing more than 130 researchers.

For the heavy-duty vehicle segment, TotalEnergies offers the Rubia range of lubricants, which includes engine oils and solutions for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles. The company says Rubia products have received more than 200 approvals from major heavy-vehicle manufacturers, while its products are developed in cooperation with manufacturers to meet specific technical requirements.