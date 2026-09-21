Kazakhstan says 94% of national roads meet quality requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Some 94% of roads of republican significance in Kazakhstan currently meet established quality requirements, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a government meeting.

According to the government press service, Sauranbayev reported on the condition of Kazakhstan's road infrastructure and measures to further improve its quality during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions.

He reported that 91% of regional and district roads and 71% of streets in populated areas also meet the established requirements.

Sauranbayev noted that to further improve the quality of road construction and develop the sector, Kazakhstan has created a unified database of materials used in road construction, revised approaches to the use of bitumen, introduced five-stage quality control during construction, and increased contractors' responsibility.

The government also plans to strengthen the responsibility of local executive bodies for the use of general-purpose transfers, taking into account the priority of road projects.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Ministry of Transport, together with local authorities, has been tasked with strengthening oversight of road projects, responding promptly to citizens' requests, and preventing delays in their implementation.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev reported on measures to improve construction quality.

He noted that a unified construction portal was launched earlier this year to provide digital support for planning, design and construction processes. Work is also underway to introduce artificial intelligence tools at the project review stage.

As part of efforts to expand the experience of the Astana Urban Planning Center to other regions, specialized urban planning organizations have been established and are operating in all regions of Kazakhstan. Local authorities have approved road maps for 2026-2027 aimed at applying modern approaches to urban development, creating a comfortable environment and improving the appearance of cities.

Nagaspayev noted that the new Construction Code also establishes design codes as a mandatory tool for shaping the architectural appearance of populated areas.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with regional authorities, to ensure strict control and monitoring of each construction project, compliance with design standards and high-quality construction of infrastructure and social facilities.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan should become a huge construction site, a territory of creation, and that high construction quality must be ensured. In this regard, the Government must ensure strict control over construction. I instruct that strict measures of responsibility be applied to unscrupulous contractors," Bektenov said during the meeting.