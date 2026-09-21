Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister extends condolences to Pakistan

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The condolence letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that six servicemen were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in northwestern Pakistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."