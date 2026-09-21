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Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)

Society News 21 September 2026 12:58 (UTC +04:00)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, September 21. Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visited the Ganjasar Monastery, located in the village of Vengli in the Aghdara district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The Ganjasar Monastery, situated on the left bank of the Khachin River, is one of the historical and religious monuments dating back to the 13th century.

During the visit, representatives of the community familiarized themselves with the monastery’s grounds and history. In the course of the meeting, they discussed issues related to the preservation of the Albanian Christian heritage as well as the preservation of religious traditions.

According to historical sources, the Ganjasar Monastery was one of the important religious centers of the Albanian Church during the Middle Ages. Construction of the monastery began in 1216 and was completed in the 13th century.

Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits Ganjasar Monastery in Aghdara (PHOTO)

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