Construction work continues in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, September 20. Reconstruction and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, including the Agdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, is continuing according to schedule within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov told journalists, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, construction work is currently underway in the city of Aghdam and two villages in the Aghdam district.

“Currently, the reconstruction of the fourth and fifth residential complexes in Aghdam city, as well as the villages of Eyvazkhanbeyli and Bash Garvand, is continuing. These four settlements are expected to be commissioned by the end of this year. This means the return of a total of 8,000 people to Aghdam city. At the initial stage, 427 and 851 families, respectively, are planned to be resettled in the villages of Eyvazkhanbeyli and Bash Garvand,” Emin Huseynov said.

The special representative noted that reconstruction work is also underway in two villages in the Fuzuli district.

“In Fuzuli, the reconstruction of the second ‘smart village’, Dovletyarly, designed to accommodate 450 families, is continuing. At the same time, construction and reconstruction work in the village of Pirahmadli is progressing at an accelerated pace to facilitate the resettlement of 146 families at the initial stage. Our goal is to complete the construction and reconstruction work in both villages,” he added.