Uzbek TMK, US-based AECOM discuss critical-mineral projects under PGI/TCTR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and U.S.-based AECOM Technical Services discussed potential cooperation under the PGI/TCTR program, focusing on preparing critical-mineral projects for international financing and investment on Sept. 19 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Technological Metals Complex (TMK).

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the Uzbek side presented information on TMK’s activities in the critical and strategic minerals sector, including its production capabilities, resource potential, and prospective investment projects.

"A key focus of the talks was the possibility of establishing cooperation with TMK as an industrial partner under the PGI/TCTR program and identifying practical opportunities within the framework. The sides discussed mechanisms for conducting technical and economic assessments of prospective projects, strengthening their investment attractiveness and preparing them for consideration by international financial institutions and investors," the TMK's statement said.

The talks also covered technical and transaction advisory support that could help advance projects through different stages of preparation.

Particular attention was given to potential cooperation with AECOM in screening prospective projects, conducting technical, economic, financial and transaction due diligence, and preparing projects for financing.

"Cooperation under the PGI/TCTR program will focus on preparing prospective projects in line with international standards and advancing them toward financing readiness," TMK said.

The sides agreed to continue discussions on industrial cooperation under the program and work on mechanisms for bringing promising critical-mineral projects to a stage suitable for engagement with international investors and financial institutions.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop its critical-minerals sector and strengthen the project-preparation infrastructure needed to attract international capital and technology into strategic mineral projects.