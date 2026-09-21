Tajikistan's chemical output jumps 1.6 times in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Chemical production in Tajikistan amounted to 483.1 million somoni ($52.4 million) in the period from January through July 2026, increasing 1.6 times compared with the same period in 2025.

The information was announced by the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the Statistics Agency, in July 2026, chemical production amounted to 115.4 million somoni ($12.5 million), increasing 1.7 times compared with July 2025. For comparison, chemical production increased by 20.6% in July 2025 compared with July 2024, while January-July 2025 output increased by 7.4% year-on-year.

"Overall manufacturing production in Tajikistan amounted to 20.32 billion somoni ($2.2 billion) in January-July 2026, increasing by 24.7% compared with January-July 2025. In July 2026, manufacturing output reached 2.78 billion somoni ($301.9 million), up 18% year-on-year. For comparison, manufacturing production increased by 9.6% in July 2025 compared with July 2024, while January-July 2025 manufacturing output increased by 6% compared with the same period of 2024, the Agency on Statistics noted.

Total industrial production in Tajikistan amounted to 39.46 billion somoni ($4.28 billion) in January-July 2026, increasing by 13.1% compared with January-July 2025. In July 2026, industrial production reached 5.74 billion somoni ($621.8 million), up 9.4% compared with July 2025.

Furthermore, in July 2025, total industrial production increased by 23.6% compared with July 2024, while January-July 2025 industrial output increased by 24.5% year-on-year.

Trend’s analysis indicates that continued expansion in chemical production could increase the contribution of the chemical industry to Tajikistan’s manufacturing sector and support greater domestic production of industrial inputs and processed goods. If the average monthly chemical production recorded during January-July 2026 is maintained through the end of the year, annual output could reach approximately 828.2 million somoni ($89.8 million), based on a simple Trend calculation.

If chemical production maintains a more moderate annual growth rate of 20-30 percent in 2027, output could potentially reach around 994 million to 1.08 billion somoni ($107.8-117.1 million). Further expansion could support the development of domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on some imported chemical products, although the actual results would depend on investment, production capacity, access to raw materials, and market demand. These forward-looking figures are Trend calculations based on January-July 2026 data and hypothetical growth scenarios, not official forecasts.