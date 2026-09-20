Grapes, wine and music — this is how festival in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi concludes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Grape and Wine Festival continued today in Shamakhi.

The festival was held on the grounds of the viticulture and winemaking complex of Şirvan şərabları LLC in the village of Meysari, where various wine brands were represented with their own pavilions. Guests had the opportunity to visit the pavilions and taste different types of viticulture and winemaking products.

Visitors learned about the traditions of viticulture and winemaking and also took part in various entertainment and show programs.

During the event-filled day, guests enjoyed performances by our Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbeyli, People's Artist Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, as well as DJ Kamon.

Entertainment activities for different age groups added a special touch to the festival program throughout the day. Visitors took part in various competitions and quizzes.

The Organizing Committee presented certificates to the organizations represented at the festival.

The festival's youngest guests were not forgotten either. A children's entertainment area, an interactive program for children, and activities with animators were organized at the venue.

The festival was organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant, and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan, as well as the work being carried out in this field.