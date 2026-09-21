Polish company halts sale of product featuring separatist imagery after Azerbaijan protest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A move involving a product made in Poland and featuring a printed image associated with the now-defunct separatist regime was halted following measures taken by representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Poland and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Warsaw.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Poland reported on social media that printed material featuring an image of the former separatist regime was being sold locally on a Polish-made product. Shortly afterward, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland took steps to halt production of the material and remove it from sale.

Cezary Popiel, director of Henry, the company involved in producing and selling the product, was contacted and informed of Azerbaijan's strong protest over the matter. Popiel said the company had learned about the issue through social media and apologized for the error, adding that a decision had been made to halt production and sales of the product.

At the embassy's request, Popiel subsequently provided the diplomatic mission with a written response. The letter said the use of the image in the printed material was not deliberate or intentional and resulted from "human error" during the preparation of the print.

The letter also said sales of the printed product had been fully discontinued, while all copies remaining in the warehouse and returned by customers would be removed from circulation and destroyed. The company also made the necessary changes to prevent the use of the image in future printed materials, according to the letter.

In his letter to the embassy, Popiel emphasized his respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland thanked representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora who identified the issue, brought it to the attention of the public in both countries through social media and contacted the relevant authorities.