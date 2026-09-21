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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 21

Iran News 21 September 2026 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 21
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 21.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 20.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,675,988 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,924,995 rials. On September 20, the euro was priced at 1,907,263 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 21

Rial on September 20

1 US dollar

USD

1,675,988

1,666,079

1 British pound

GBP

2,244,642

2,231,752

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,036,893

2,026,495

1 Swedish króna

SEK

170,492

169,476

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

178,118

177,056

1 Danish krone

DKK

257,500

256,010

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,451

17,362

1 UAE Dirham

AED

456,362

453,663

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,436,464

5,403,654

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

604,439

600,765

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,068,151

1,062,094

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

213,637

212,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,355,378

4,325,915

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,198,585

1,190,487

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

959,049

953,371

1 South African rand

ZAR

103,115

102,139

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,354

34,154

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,905

19,788

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

460,436

457,714

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

127,932

127,157

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,738

13,656

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,194,235

1,187,697

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

446,930

444,288

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,457,415

4,431,061

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,313,552

1,305,717

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,364,179

1,353,314

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,669

50,350

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

798

793

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,090,178

1,084,635

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

263,857

262,382

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

250,236

248,609

100 Thai baht

THB

5,031,766

5,003,367

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

410,339

408,100

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,208,064

1,202,743

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,363,876

2,349,900

1 euro

EUR

1,924,995

1,913,683

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

374,158

372,651

1 Georgian lari

GEL

645,179

639,808

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

94,369

93,812

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,982

25,851

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

554,431

550,588

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

984,948

979,083

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,663,131

2,649,942

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

181,353

180,446

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

478,854

476,022

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,977

1,966

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,924,995 rials and $1 costs 1,675,988.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.

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