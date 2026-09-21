Serbian entrepreneurs conclude deal for licorice root extract on Turkmen exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. In the September 15 trading session on SCRMET, a foreign deal was concluded in the agricultural sector.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to the report, entrepreneurs from Serbia concluded a deal with local entrepreneurs for the purchase of thick licorice root extract.

SCRMET reported that one transaction was finalized during the session, amounting to $236,250.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main platform for trading export-oriented goods and one of the key institutions supporting Turkmenistan's foreign trade. The exchange organizes trading sessions for petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, while also registering export-import contracts and publishing official quotations. Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.