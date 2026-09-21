Copper becomes Anglo Asian Mining’s primary product in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Copper has become the primary product of Anglo Asian Mining in Azerbaijan in 2026, as the company continues its transition to a multi-asset, copper-focused, mid-tier producer.

Anglo Asian said in its report on interim results that it produced 8,840 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2026, compared with 1,188 tonnes in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 644.3 percent.

The company maintains its full-year copper production guidance of 20,000–25,000 tonnes. At the same time, it has reduced its full-year All-In-Sustaining Cost (AISC) guidance for copper production to $6,000–$7,000 per tonne.

The company said that two new mines entered production in 2025, enabling Anglo Asian to transition to copper as its primary product in 2026.

“The development of Xarxar and Garadag remain in line with management’s expectations, both being significant copper assets that will enable the Company to complete its transition to mid-tier status by 2030,” the company said.

Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said the company delivered a strong first-half performance, with record half-year copper production supported by significant contributions from the Gilar and Demirli mines.

“Our copper production continues to grow quarter-on-quarter, as Demirli completes its ramp up, with full production expected during Q4. In-line with our strategy, copper will be our primary metal produced during 2026 and in the medium-term,” Vaziri said.

He added that Xarxar and Garadag are progressing according to expectations and remain on track to enter production in 2028 and 2029, respectively.