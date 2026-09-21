Tajikistan commissions new social and industrial facilities in Sughd region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Tajikistan has commissioned new educational, sports, and social facilities in the Bobojon Ghafurov and Spitamen districts of the Sughd region.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon remotely launched the new enterprise on September 20 as part of the commissioning of 11 facilities of various purposes.

"The Zartakhta LLC facing tile production facility, which created 30 jobs, the Durakhshi Istiqlol private preschool educational institution for 240 children, the Haft Kalon sports hall with a capacity of 50 people, and the Marhabo sanatorium with 30 beds in Gafurov settlement and the Yova, Ghоziyon and Undzhi jamoats of Bobojon Ghafurov district were built as part of construction and improvement initiatives dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. The implementation of such initiatives contributes to the further development of industry, education, healthcare, and sports at the local level," the statement said.

A private preschool educational institution, Durakhshi Istiqlol, designed for 240 children, was opened in Bobojon Ghafurov district. The Haft Kalon sports hall with a capacity of 50 people and the Marhabo sanatorium with 30 beds were also commissioned.

In Spitamen district, preschool educational institution No. 6, designed for 300 children, and general education institution No. 13, with capacity for 1,350 students in two shifts, began operations. The district education department building was also commissioned.

Medical and industrial facilities in the two districts were also presented as part of the remote launch.

In total, more than 300 permanent jobs were created at the 11 facilities commissioned in Bobojon Ghafurov and Spitamen districts.