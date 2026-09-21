Anglo Asian Mining increases H1 copper production more than sevenfold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Anglo Asian Mining PLC, a copper and gold producer in Azerbaijan, increased copper production more than sevenfold in the first half of 2026, reaching 8,840 tonnes compared with 1,188 tonnes in the same period of 2025.

Trend’s calculations based on the company’s unaudited H1 2026 results show that copper production increased by 7.44 times, marking its highest-ever half-year copper production.

The Group maintains its full-year copper production guidance of 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes.

At the same time, Anglo Asian Mining has reduced its full-year All-In-Sustaining Cost (AISC) guidance for copper production to $6,000-$7,000 per tonne of copper produced.

The company said strong production performance was accompanied by further progress on the development of its copper portfolio. Consultants have been appointed to conduct feasibility studies for the Xarxar and Garadag projects, while in-house and external studies are being carried out in parallel to assess the mineralogy of the ores at both deposits.

A 90,000-metre core drilling program for 2026 and 2027 has also commenced to support exploration activities and feasibility studies.

At the processing facilities, Anglo Asian has commissioned a new flotation line comprising nine Imhoflot pneumatic cells and constructed a new control room for the flotation plant.

Following the end of the reporting period, the company completed the road between Gilar and Ugur. Ore can now be hauled between Gilar and the processing plants entirely over private roads, increasing haulage capacity.

Anglo Asian remains confident in executing its medium-term growth strategy to become a multi-asset, copper-focused, mid-tier producer.

With two new mines entering production in 2025, the company transitioned to copper as its primary product in 2026. The development of Xarxar and Garadag remains in line with management’s expectations, with both projects representing significant copper assets that are expected to support the company’s transition to mid-tier status by 2030.

“Our copper production continues to grow quarter-on-quarter, as Demirli completes its ramp up, with full production expected during Q4. In-line with our strategy, copper will be our primary metal produced during 2026 and in the medium-term. Xarxar and Garadag are progressing according to our expectations and are on track to enter production in 2028 and 2029 respectively,” said Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri.

Anglo Asian Mining is implementing a strategic growth plan aimed at becoming a multi-asset, mid-tier copper and gold producer by 2030. Copper is now the company’s principal product, with annual production forecast at around 50,000-55,000 tonnes by 2030.

The company plans to achieve this growth through the development of three new mines — Xarxar, Garadag and Zafar — between 2027 and 2030. They will complement Gilar and Demirli, which commenced production in May and July 2025, respectively.