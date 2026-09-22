Another group of former internally displaced persons returns to Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdere and Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdere and Jabrayil.

On September 22, families who had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, returned to the city of Khankendi; the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi; the villages of Tezebina, Khanyurdu, Khanabad and Ballyja in the Khojaly district; the villages of Vangli, Chapar and Ashaghi Oratag in the Aghdere district; and the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 3 families, or 13 people, were relocated to the city of Khankendi; 5 families, or 22 people, to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi; 7 families, or 31 people, to the village of Tezebina in the Khojaly district; 5 families, or 22 people, to Khanyurdu; 2 families, or 10 people, to Khanabad; 1 family, or 4 people, to Ballyja; 4 families, or 14 people, to Vangli in the Aghdere district; 4 families, or 11 people, to Chapar; 4 families, or 9 people, to Ashaghi Oratag; and 24 families, or 148 people, to Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive care and support provided by the state.

They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers.