Uzbekistan, Iran deepen agricultural ties through business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan and Iran are seeking to expand agricultural cooperation, with officials focusing on livestock, farm mechanization, trade and investment, fisheries, research and joint projects, following today's meeting.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following the Uzbekistan-Iran Agricultural Business Forum in Tashkent, which brings together representatives of the two countries’ agricultural sectors, businesses and entrepreneurs to explore new projects and advance existing agreements.

Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the forum.

Ahead of the event, Uzbekistan Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Abdurakhmanov held talks with his Iranian counterpart on expanding cooperation in agriculture, identifying promising areas and making more effective use of opportunities available to businesses in both countries.

The sides discussed potential cooperation in livestock farming, agricultural mechanization, agricultural exports and imports, fisheries, scientific research and joint investment projects.

Particular attention was given to turning agreements reached between the two countries into concrete projects and strengthening direct contacts between Uzbek and Iranian businesses.

The business forum is expected to provide a platform for companies and industry representatives to identify potential partners, discuss specific investment proposals and develop new commercial initiatives in the agricultural sector.

The sides also emphasized the importance of supporting new business initiatives and strengthening practical cooperation between entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Iran.

The forum is intended to help expand agricultural trade and investment while creating new opportunities for cooperation in production, technology, research and agricultural machinery.

The event also provides an opportunity to follow up on agreements reached at the government level and identify specific projects that can be jointly implemented by companies from the two countries.