Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares explosive ordnance clearance results in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A total of 745 explosive ordnance items were discovered and neutralized during mine clearance operations conducted in the liberated territories from September 14 through 20.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to ANAMA, 204 anti-personnel mines and 65 anti-tank mines were found during operations carried out by the entities involved in mine clearance activities.

During the reporting period, an area of 1,840 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Mine clearance operations in the liberated territories are being continued by ANAMA and other entities involved in this activity.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.