Turkmenistan highlights regional transit, energy corridor development in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Turkmenistan is promoting regional transport and energy connectivity through projects involving Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Turkmen Ambassador in Islamabad Atajan Movlamov said.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan.

According to the publication, Movlamov made the remarks while addressing the Ambassadors’ Dinner 2026 hosted by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

The ambassador said Turkmenistan's leadership attaches particular importance to strengthening regional connectivity, including the development of transport links among countries in the region.

Particular emphasis was placed on the progress in implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project, according to the embassy.

Movlamov also highlighted growing interest among Central Asian countries and other states in expanding trade with Pakistan, optimizing transit routes and developing long-term economic cooperation. The ambassador emphasized the role of the business community of Lahore and Punjab in promoting exports, attracting investment, creating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

According to the publication, Movlamov expressed confidence that greater interaction between Pakistan's business community and the international diplomatic community could help establish concrete partnerships and facilitate joint projects.

Turkmenistan has sought to use its geographic position between Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Iran and Afghanistan to develop its transit potential. The country has invested in railway and road infrastructure, while the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, commissioned in 2018, has a reported annual cargo-handling capacity of up to 17-18 million tons. Turkmenistan has also joined the International North-South Transport Corridor and participates in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), seeking to expand its role in regional east-west and north-south connectivity.

Railways remain a key component of this strategy, with the Turkmenbashi-Mary-Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi network providing a link between the country's eastern areas and the Caspian coast. In January 2026, Turkmenistan approved plans to modernize the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi railway line, presenting it as part of broader international transport routes.