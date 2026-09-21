Operation lasting less than 24 hours puts end to separatism in Karabakh – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. An operation lasting less than 24 hours had put an end to separatism in Karabakh, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, September 19–20, 2023, went down in Azerbaijan's modern history as a significant turning point. Localized anti-terror measures conducted in the Karabakh economic region lasted for nearly a day, resulting in the cessation of the activities of the separatist armed structure that had existed in the region for many years. Subsequently, September 20 was established as State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan.

"The process leading up to this event was closely linked to the period following the 2020 Patriotic War. Even after the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, remnants of Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups continued to be present in Azerbaijani territories. During that time, the Azerbaijani side repeatedly raised concerns regarding the accumulation of weapons and military equipment, the fortification of positions, and various provocations in the region. This situation persisted until September 2023.

Provocations by Armenia and the remnants of the separatist regime did not cease. On September 2, 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message marking the anniversary of the so-called 'declaration of independence of Karabakh.' On September 9, so-called 'presidential election' was held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. Subsequently, military personnel, along with police officers and civilians, were killed and wounded by the explosion of a pre-planted mine on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. On that same day, the launch of localized anti-terror measures aimed at preventing large-scale military provocations in the Karabakh economic region was announced," he said.

According to him, as a result of the anti-terror operation—which lasted less than a day—the remaining Armenian armed forces in the region were fully disarmed and withdrawn from Azerbaijani territory, while the remnants of the puppet regime announced its dissolution. The fact that the operation concluded in such a short time was a testament to the high combat readiness, professionalism, and prior military experience of the Azerbaijani Army.

"The events of September 19–20 marked the final stage of the new reality established by the 44-day war that ended in 2020. While Azerbaijan had restored a significant portion of its territorial integrity in 2020, it fully secured its state sovereignty over Karabakh in September 2023. In 2024, by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, September 20 was declared State Sovereignty Day in Azerbaijan."

In this regard, September 19–20, 2023, became a memorable date in Azerbaijan's history, marked by significant changes that unfolded over a short period. A military operation lasting nearly 23 hours brought an end to a phase of separatism that had persisted for more than three decades. Following the conclusion of the Azerbaijan Army's operation, new tasks lay ahead: ensuring security, clearing mines, restoring destroyed settlements, and continuing the return of formerly displaced persons to their native lands.

"Thus, the events that began on September 19 didn’t simply conclude with the end of the military operation on September 20. That date marked the beginning of a new phase, resulting in the restoration of Azerbaijani state administration in Karabakh and the securing of sovereignty across the country's entire territory," he noted.