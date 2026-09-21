Iran ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan on strengthening food security – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Iran is ready to strengthen cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of food security.

This was announced by Iran's Ministry of Agriculture, citing Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri’s remarks during a meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov, held in Tashkent today.

"Iran is fully prepared to export poultry, eggs, and livestock products to Uzbekistan, as well as agricultural irrigation technologies and UAVs," he noted.

Nouri said that developing relations with neighboring countries is part of Iran's diplomatic strategy; consequently, recent years have seen a strengthening of ties between Tehran and Tashkent in political, diplomatic, and economic spheres. In addition to increasing agricultural exports to Uzbekistan, Iran is also interested in boosting imports of products from the country.

"Iranian companies are interested in investing in Uzbekistan in sectors such as agricultural machinery and equipment, fisheries, and veterinary pharmaceuticals," he explained.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov, highlighted Iran's achievements in water resource management, drought mitigation, and increasing crop productivity, noting that Iran serves as a successful model of agricultural innovation for developing countries. Uzbekistan prioritizes cooperation with Iran regarding next-generation agricultural equipment and is interested in enhancing the efficiency of its farmlands through the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

“Livestock farming, fisheries, and the improvement of animal breeds are among the key areas where the two countries can cooperate in agriculture. Currently, sturgeon farming projects involving Iranian companies are underway. Efforts are being made to accelerate the work on these projects through the issuance of the necessary health and veterinary licenses.

The government of Uzbekistan is taking steps to move away from agricultural monoculture and intends to expand orchard areas by 400,000 hectares through the reduction of cotton plantations. Uzbekistan’s vast market is ready for Iranian products. Uzbekistan seeks close cooperation with Iran regarding seeds, orchards, and potato cultivation and production,” he added.