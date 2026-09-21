Baku hosts seminar on Caucasian Albania heritage for Media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. An educational seminar titled "A historical perspective on the heritage of Caucasian Albania", organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan, is being held for media representatives in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Historian Hasan Hasanov, speaking as a presenter, shared insights into the rich statehood history, origins, and cultural-religious heritage of Caucasian Albania, as well as its position within the region's ethno-political landscape.

Drawing upon documents and historical sources, the researcher highlighted the place of Albania in the history of Azerbaijani statehood and emphasized the importance of properly studying and promoting this heritage.

At the event, which is organized in an interactive format, questions from media representatives are answered, and views are exchanged regarding the importance of accurately covering historical truths in the mass media based on scientific evidence.

Will be updated