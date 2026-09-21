Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new commander of Ground Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Kuanyshbek Ushtayev as Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

“By the order of the Head of State, Ushtayev Kuanyshbek Uskenbayevich was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the order said.

By another order of Tokayev, Mereke Kuchekbayev was relieved of his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Kuanyshbek Ushtayev was born on October 5, 1976, in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Almaty Higher Military School in 1997, the National Defense University in 2009, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2018.

Ushtayev served in various positions in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, including as commander of motorized rifle and airborne assault battalions and commander of several military units. From 2015, he served as Deputy Commander of the Southern Regional Command for Combat Training and Head of its Combat Training Department. In 2018, he was appointed Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Eastern Regional Command.

Ushtayev served as Commander of the Eastern Regional Command from 2022 to November 14, 2023, and as Commander of the Southern Regional Command from November 14, 2023, to November 26, 2024.