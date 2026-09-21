Kazakhstan’s AI & Digital Bridge 2026 to focus on talent, startups and investment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Arman Suleimenov, Pavel Koktyshev, Murat Abdrakhmanov, Serik Kaldykuulov, and other representatives of the venture and technology markets will discuss how to turn ideas and talent into globally competitive companies.

Kazakhstan aspires to become one of the key AI hubs in Eurasia. However, computing power, digital infrastructure, and government programs cannot create a functioning ecosystem on their own. Its development requires specialists, entrepreneurs, and investors capable of turning technological ideas into in-demand products.

In 2026, designated as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, issues such as talent development, startup growth, capital attraction, and expansion into international markets are becoming especially relevant. These topics will be part of the program of AI & Digital Bridge 2026, the main international event of AI MONTH.

The forum will bring together representatives from the education sector, the startup community, the venture capital market, and the international technology industry.

Among the speakers are Arman Suleimenov, Founder of nFactorial, and Pavel Koktyshev, Co-Founder and CEO of MOST Holding. They will share their experience in developing technological capabilities and supporting entrepreneurial teams.

The investment perspective will be presented by Murat Abdrakhmanov, Founder of MA7 Ventures; Serik Kaldykuulov, Founder and Managing Partner of Elefund; Yerzhan Kusshekbayev, Partner and CEO of MA7 Angels; and Rustem Akishbekov, Co-Founder of the startup Robo Wunderkind and Partner at Arkley VC.

Along with other representatives of the technology and investment community attending the forum, they will cover the entire startup development journey—from team building and product creation to early-stage investment and global scaling. The discussion will focus on investor requirements, validating product-market fit, choosing a growth strategy, and the opportunities opening up for companies from Central Asia.

What Attendees Will Gain

AI & Digital Bridge will serve as a meeting place for startup founders, investors, corporate representatives, and technology industry professionals. Entrepreneurs will gain a better understanding of the venture capital market, learn from the experiences of other teams, and gain insights to guide the development of their own projects.

Startups will be able to present their solutions to a professional audience at Startup Alley and showcase their projects at the AI & Digital Bridge Battle. The program will also feature business discussions, workshops, master classes, a technology exhibition, and the AI & Digital Bridge Awards.

For investors and corporations, the forum will provide an opportunity to discover new teams and technology projects from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

Developers and students will be able to see which skills and products are currently in demand, while representatives of the education sector will gain a better understanding of which competencies need to be developed for the AI economy.

The program continues to be updated and is subject to change. The latest schedule and ticket information are available on the official website of the forum.

About AI & Digital Bridge 2026

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 will take place on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Centre in Astana.

Over seven years, Digital Bridge has welcomed more than 127,000 visitors from over 100 countries. Its stages have featured more than 1,500 speakers, while over 600 startups have presented their developments.

On October 1, a special high-level program will be held for heads of government agencies, international delegations, and technology industry leaders. Participation in the events on this day is by invitation only. On October 2–3, the forum will be open to ticket holders.

Organizers and Partners of AI & Digital Bridge 2026

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 is organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Akimat of Astana.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 is made possible through the support of the forum’s partners and sponsors. All forum expenses are covered by sponsorship funds.

Gold Partners: Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC, Kaspi.kz, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Kazakhtelecom JSC. Silver Partner: Halyk Bank. Business Partner: Beeline Kazakhstan. Bronze Partner: Yandex Qazaqstan. Official Airline Partner: Air Astana.

Join AI & Digital Bridge 2026 to discover promising technology projects, connect with industry professionals, and explore new opportunities for growth. Tickets are available on the official website: digitalbridge.ai