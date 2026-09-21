Azerbaijan discusses joint fight against terrorism with UN representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Joint efforts to combat terrorism were discussed between the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Terrorism Prevention Branch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office following the meeting between the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, and a delegation led by the Chief of the Terrorism Prevention Branch (TPB) of UNODC, Roberto Arbitrio, held on September 21.

Extending a warm welcome to the guests, the Prosecutor General highly valued Arbitrio's visit to the country to participate in the 4th Baku Security Forum (being held on September 21–23) and expressed confidence that the visit will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office and the UNODC, particularly with the organization's Terrorism Prevention Branch.

The Prosecutor General noted that Azerbaijan's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia has made the country a key partner in the fight against transnational threats. He stressed that Azerbaijan is an active regional participant in implementing various initiatives and projects aimed at ensuring security along the Middle Corridor and combating corruption and organized crime.

The meeting addressed the effective cooperation established in recent years between the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and UNODC, based on concrete initiatives.

In this context, the successful organization of the High-Level Plenary Session on "Mobilizing Law Enforcement for Climate Action," held in Baku in November 2024 within the framework of COP29, was highlighted. During the meeting, it was also noted that the high-level hosting of the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the UN Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) in Baku on May 20–23, 2025—attended by over 300 representatives from more than 120 government agencies across 92 countries—stands as a significant example of cooperation between the parties.

The parties stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation with the UNODC Terrorism Prevention Branch, and discussed opportunities for practical collaboration regarding key areas such as new and emerging terrorist threats, terrorist financing, the links between terrorism and organized crime, critical infrastructure protection, and combating the misuse of new technologies and virtual assets for terrorist purposes.

Highlighting the significance of the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from September 26 through October 1, 2026, the Prosecutor General noted the close coordination between the Azerbaijani prosecution authorities and the UNODC regarding joint side events to be organized within the framework of the Congress.

The meeting also emphasized that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to maintaining an active and result-oriented partnership with the UNODC in the areas of combating terrorism, transnational organized crime, and corruption, preventing environmental crimes, and strengthening international cooperation in the field of criminal justice.

An exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest took place during the meeting.