Kazakhstan and Russia's presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21.President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation during a phone call, the press service of the Kazakh President reports.

“President of Kazakhstan congratulated the Russian leader on the successful conduct of the elections to the State Duma. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high level of organization of the voting and wished the new composition of the Russian parliament fruitful work for the benefit of the country and its citizens,” the statement said.

The heads of state also discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events and high-level contacts.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Putin on the successful conduct of the elections to the ninth State Duma.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the successful conduct of the elections to the State Duma of the ninth convocation. The Kazakh President noted that the voting was an important event in Russia's social and political life and that its results demonstrated broad support for Putin's strategic policy aimed at protecting the long-term interests of the Russian state.

“There is no doubt that the elected deputies of the State Duma will take effective measures and decisions aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and strengthening Russia's potential as a global power,” the congratulatory message said.

Particular attention in the telegram was paid to interparliamentary cooperation as an important component of Kazakh-Russian allied relations.

Tokayev expressed confidence that members of Kazakhstan's Kurultai and Russian parliamentarians would continue active joint work to further develop multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.