Uzbekistan, China eye new logistics projects in Urumqi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Today, Uzbekistan's Uztemiryulkonteyner and China's Xinjiang Commercial Logistics discussed expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, including cargo consolidation, warehouse infrastructure and potential joint investment projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uztemiryulkonteyner, following a working visit by an Uzbek transport delegation to Urumqi.

Representatives of Uztemiryulkonteyner JSC joined a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport during the visit to the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The Uzbek delegation reviewed Urumqi’s transport and logistics infrastructure, including modern technologies and innovative solutions used in the sector, as well as opportunities available through the Urumqi Free Trade Zone.

During the visit, Uzbek side held talks with representatives of Xinjiang Commercial Logistics, one of China’s major logistics companies. The sides discussed opportunities to consolidate cargo at the company’s logistics center and develop prospective joint investment and logistics projects.

The talks also focused on the development of modern warehousing infrastructure in Uzbekistan to support the growth of e-commerce and cross-border trade.

The sides discussed the possibility of temporarily storing and selling Chinese products through logistics centers operated by Uztemiryulkonteyner in Uzbekistan.

Such facilities could support the distribution of Chinese goods in the Uzbek market while strengthening logistics links between the two countries and creating additional opportunities for cargo consolidation and storage.

The visit also provided an opportunity for Uzbek representatives to study Urumqi’s experience in logistics infrastructure and technology, including approaches that could potentially be adapted to Uzbekistan’s growing trade and e-commerce needs.

The sides agreed to continue discussions on practical cooperation and explore specific joint projects in transport, logistics and warehousing infrastructure.