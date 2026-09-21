Carlsberg Azerbaijan joins the “Protect the Caspian!” coastal cleanup campaign (PHOTO)

Carlsberg Azerbaijan has joined the “Protect the Caspian!” campaign as one of its main partners, supporting cleanup activities along Azerbaijan’s coastline. The company has supported this initiative for seven years, demonstrating its long-term commitment to protecting the Caspian Sea.

The environmental campaign began on September 2, 2026, with activities in Khachmaz, Siyazan, Neftchala, Lankaran, Astara and Sumgayit. The final cleanup event took place on September 19 at Bilgah Beach.

Carlsberg Azerbaijan employees also participated in collecting waste from coastal areas. At its stand, the company offered participants Xırdalan 0.0 alcohol-free beer.

Commenting on the initiative, Krasimir Lazarov, Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan, said:

“We are pleased to support ‘Protect the Caspian!’ initiative and join the volunteers taking part in the cleanup activities. Thank you to our colleagues, the organisers and everyone who contributed their time and effort. We look forward to continuing our involvement in this initiative.”

Through its participation in the campaign, Carlsberg Azerbaijan supports local coastal cleanup efforts in cooperation with public institutions and other partners, in line with the nature-related objectives of the Carlsberg Group’s ‘Brewing Tomorrow’ sustainability program.

Alongside Carlsberg Azerbaijan, the campaign’s main partners included the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Coca-Cola, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the EcoHub environmental platform, AmCham, Green ASAN, the ASAN Volunteers Organization and Global Media Group.

It should be noted that the “Protect the Caspian!” initiative, held ahead of International Coastal Cleanup Day, has been organized in Azerbaijan for the 17th consecutive year. Established in 1986, International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed in more than 100 countries worldwide.