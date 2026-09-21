Moscow hosts media forum dedicated to 65th anniversary of OANA (PHOTO)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, September 21. A media forum marking the 65th anniversary of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) is taking place in Moscow, the capital of Russia, Trend reports.

The forum is attended by over 60 representatives from more than 20 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Sanan Huseynov, Commercial Director of the Trend News Agency, and Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAG and Vice-President of OANA. Azerbaijan is one of only four countries represented in the organization by two news agencies, whereas other nations are represented by a single agency.

The media forum opened with the launch of the OANA photo exhibition titled "History and Development: 65 Years of Information Exchange in the Asia-Pacific Region."

The event includes a plenary session themed "OANA: 65 Years of Experience—Building a Sustainable Media Community and the Organization's Role in Shaping the Future of the Region's Information Landscape."

Three panel sessions will also be held, focusing on countering disinformation, the use of artificial intelligence in media, and strategies for maintaining the quality of information content.

The event will conclude with an award ceremony honoring the winners of the OANA Awards.

The 58th meeting of the OANA Executive Board and Technical Committee opened in Moscow on September 20.

During the meeting, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) confirmed that it would host the 59th meeting of the OANA Executive Board.

The four-day meeting is being hosted by the Russian state news agency TASS, which currently holds the OANA presidency. The event also marks the organization's 65th anniversary. The 58th meeting of the OANA Executive Board and Technical Committee opened in Moscow on September 20.

During the meeting, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) confirmed that it would host the 59th meeting of the OANA Executive Board.

The four-day meeting is being hosted by the Russian state news agency TASS, which currently holds the OANA presidency. The event also marks the organization's 65th anniversary.

OANA was established in 1961 at the initiative of United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to facilitate direct and free news exchange among news agencies in a region that accounts for over half of the world's population.

OANA currently has 41 member news agencies from 35 countries, with 13 agencies serving on its executive board. The OANA EBM is held annually, with the last meeting held in China.

Aside from TASS, VNA, and Bernama, other international news agencies participating at the 58th OANA EBM are Islamic Republic News Agency or IRNA from Iran, Yonhap News Agency (South Korea), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkiye), Xinhua (China), WAM (United Arab Emirates), Kyodo News (Japan), Qatar News Agency, Montsame (Mongolia), and Perusahaan Umum Lembaga Kantor Berita Nasional or ANTARA (Indonesia).