Albanian-Udi Community shares joy at Ganjasar Monastery visit in Aghdara

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, September 21. It is a great joy for us to visit the Ganjasar Monastery, located in the village of Vagli in the Agdhara district,” said Rafig Danakari, deputy chairman of the Albanian-Ud Christian religious community, sharing his impressions of the visit, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

Danakari noted that the fact that members of the Albanian-Ud Community visited the Ganjasar Monastery after so many years holds special significance for them.

“We are very happy to be here today. Thanks to the liberation of our lands, we can now comfortably visit this sacred place. We were unable to come here for many years, 100 to 200 years.

Today we prayed for the souls of our martyrs, honored their memory, and lit candles. May God have mercy on all our martyrs.

Today is also important to us for another reason. It is the birthday of the Mother of God. Being at the Ganjasar Monastery on this momentous day holds special significance for us.

We want to continue visiting the Ganjasar Monastery regularly, as well as churches and monasteries located in other regions of Azerbaijan, to pray and light candles.

It is also important to introduce these historic sites to the global community. This is our historical, cultural, and religious heritage. We want the whole world to see that the historical heritage of Caucasian Albania is alive today,” R. Danakari said.