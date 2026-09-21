KEGOC, UK discuss international expertise for Caspian Green Energy Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Representatives of Kazakhstan's national power grid operator KEGOC and the UK's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia and member of the House of Lords, Lord John Alderdice, discussed opportunities to attract international experience for the further development of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor project at a meeting in Astana.

According to KEGOC, representatives of the British Embassy in Kazakhstan, led by Ambassador Sally Axworthy, also attended the meeting.

KEGOC Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Bakytkhan Zhazykbayev spoke about the progress of preparations for the project, its technical concept and the next stages of work.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues related to the implementation of the project, as well as opportunities to attract international experience and expertise for its further development. The British delegation, in turn, presented its expertise and investment potential in the field of intersystem energy connections and clean energy," KEGOC said.

The Caspian Green Energy Corridor project envisages the creation of infrastructure for transmitting green electricity across the Caspian Sea, with subsequent access to the European direction.

The project includes plans for the construction of converter substations in Aktau and Baku, the laying of a direct-current cable line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea with a length of about 350-400 kilometers, as well as the strengthening of the national power grids of the participating countries.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have established the joint venture Green Corridor Alliance, with the system operators of the three countries holding equal shares, to develop and implement the project.

Preparations for the preliminary feasibility study of the project are currently underway. The work is being carried out by Italian company CESI. Based on the study, the main technical solutions, the preliminary cost of the project and the parameters for its further implementation will be determine